1,162 sexual, gender based cases recorded in Kafancha says centre

May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



  Salama Sexual Assault Referral Center (SARC) in Kaduna state recorded 1,162 cases of sexual and gender based violence since its inception in 2019, an official, Mrs Grace Yohanna-Abbim, has said.
Yohanna- Abbin, Manager of Center, located within precinct of the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria .


She said number of recorded cases covered period since its inception to April 30, adding women and children were the most affected.
“As 2019 when the centre opened we had 219 reported cases, in 2020 we recorded 582 and from January to April 30 we have 361 making 1,162 cases,’’ the manager said.
Giving a breakdown of cases, Yohanna-Abbin said by gender 987 females 175 males, were attended to with 238 below 17 years old 924 were adults aged 18 and above.
The manager added 180 cases were connected to rape 982 were indecent assaults.


She explained that the center had embarked sensitisation campaigns for zero tolerance to sexual and gender based violence to Jema’a and Kajuru government areas.

Yohanna -Abbin said that the sensitisation campaign supported by Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative-Creative (NERI-USAID) in partnership with the Kaduna State of Human Services and Social Development.


She said that SARC’s vision to attain a society free from all forms of sexual and gender based violence with the collaboration of every stakeholder.(NAN).

