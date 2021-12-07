1147 communities to benefit from UBEC special projects -Bobboyi

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

THE Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission,UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has disclosed that a total of 1147 communities across the country will benefit from special intervention projects under the School Base Management Committee,SBMC.

Bobboyi made this known during the National flag off of (Southern phase) of the 2019 School Base Management Committee-School Improvement Programme held recently in Calabar.

This was contained in a statement by Head Public Relations and Protocol, Mr David Apeh, in a statement in Abuja.

The statement quoted Bobboyi as saying SBMC is a mechanism for increased community participation in education development.

Bobboyi said the flag off activities were crucial to successful project implementation, which are deliberately executed with a view to enhancing project implementers capacity to plan, supervise and deliver on each project components as provided in the MOU.

“I am glad to announce for 2019 SBMC-SIP 1147 communities will benefit from the projects, ranging from special grant of five million each to macro and micro grant of two million and three fifty thousand respectively,” he said.

According to him, it was also important to note that the stakeholders in the aforementioned 1,147 schools and communities have committed themselves not less than 10 per cent of the Universal Basic Education,UBE,contribution as counterpart funding for the smooth implementation of all the designated 2019 project.

The Executive Secretary noted that all the Southern states have a total of 527 SBMC-SIP projects in the 2019 funding arrangement, adding that 31 of these projects are in special case category, 170 micro projects and 340 in the micro category.

Declaring the programme open, the Governor of Cross River state Ben Ayade, charged UBEC management to find a way to work towards addressing the failures of the present generation.

He called for the complete overhauling of the Nations education system, stressing that the rots in the school today could be removed if all hands were on deck, the conscience of the school pupils will be taken care of.

Governor Ben Ayade also advocated for the retraining of teachers “people with good education listen to their conscience, equality and good conscience of education starts with the mind” he said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...