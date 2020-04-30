113 health workers contract COVID-19 – Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has announced that so far, 113 health workers have contracted the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Making the announcement during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on Thursday, the Minister said the number of health workers, who have tested positive while in the line of duty, is a big concern.

Although Ehanire dismissed reports of 300 doctors infected with the virus because the sector has no such number of infected persons, he said the rapid speed of COVID-19 community transmission is a major concern for the PTF.

“The over 300 doctors that are infected is not true, there are not so many people in the health sector who are infected,” he said. The latest figures we have is that they are about 113 actually,” he stressed.