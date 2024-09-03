11,000 players move in summer for $6.46bn-FIFA

The summer transfer window has seen a record 11,000 players around the world join new clubs in men’s football, with $6.46 billion spent, the ruling body FIFA said on Tuesday.

FIFA said in its International Transfer Snapshot covering the period June 1 to Sept. 2 that spendings were only exceeded in 2023 when 10,490 players moved for $7.43 billion.

English clubs led the way in money spent on new players ($1.69 billion), received for departing players ($1.25 billion), as well as for the number of players arriving (526) and leaving (523).

Even smaller clubs such as Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and promoted Ipswich Town were able to spend more than $100 million on new players.

Italy followed with $825 million spent, ahead of France ($697 million) Spain ($599 million), Germany ($572 million) and Saudi Arabia ($431 million) which had splashed out big sums 12 months ago.

Italian clubs spent almost double the $425 million they received for player sales, while French sides generated more with $756 million than they spent.

The biggest summer transfer was the move of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from Manchester City to Atlético Madrid for around €75 million ($83 million), plus add-ons.

The women’s game meanwhile saw spendings more than doubled from 2023 to a record $6.8 million, with 1,125 players moving also a record, up from 853 last year. (dpa/NAN)