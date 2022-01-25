11 universities, others certified to run CIBN courses

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday presented certificates of accreditation to 11 tertiary institutions to run CIBN courses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony took place virtually in Lagos, with senior management staff of banks, vice chancellors of universities and chief executive officers of Training Service Providers (ETSP) in attendance.

The institutions are: Adeleke University, Ede, Osun, Al-Qalam University, Katsina State, American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State, Federal University, Katsina, Gombe, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa.

Others are: Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers, University of Abuja, University of Maiduguri, Umar Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina State.

Two academies of banks and 17 ETSP were also presented certificates of accreditation by CIBN, bringing the total number of ETSPs and bank academies to 85 and 21 respectively.

President of CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, said the agreement with the institutions was not limited to the Banking and Finance Programmes, but covered Accountancy, Business Administration, Economics, Marketing and Similar programmes in the Faculty of Education.

“Students in the programme would have generous exemption in the banking professional examination, which will facilitate their completion, save money on exemptions, commence writing of the examination while in school.

“They will also have the opportunity to win scholarship award to study for the Chartered Banker MBA Programmes in Bangor University, Bangor,” he said.

He said to activate the arrangement, the tertiary institutions would have to compile the details of all the students from 100 to 400 level, register the students and process their exemptions and constitute Linkage Committee. (NAN)

