11 terrorists killed, others flee, as troops target enclaves in Kaduna – DHQ

…Troops recover arms, ammunition

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH in conjuction with Defence Headquaters Special Forces neutralized 11 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna State.

Major General, Musa Danmadami, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Danmadami disclosed that troops on Saturday conducted clearance operations to terrorist’ enclaves at villages in in BIRNIN GWARI Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, troops engaged terrorists with superior fire power and neutralized eleven of them, while other fled.

Danmadami said,”Troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH in conjuction with Defence Headquaters Special Forces on 1 April 2023 conducted clearance operations to terrorist’ enclaves at BAGOMA, REMA, BILUGAI, DAGARA, SABON LAYI, GAGUMI, KATAKAKI and RANDAGI villages all in BIRNIN GWARI Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Troops made contact with terrorsts at KAKANGI and KATAKAKI villages and engaged the terrorist with superior fire power.

“Troops neutralized eleven (11) terrorsts while others fled. Troops exploited the general area and recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, two (2) AK 47 magazines, fifty-seven (57) rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, seven (7) matchets and six (6) motorcycles among other sundry items.”

He stated that the military high command has commended troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, adding that it also encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.