11 die in Osun road accidents in August

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says fewer than 11 persons lost their lives in accidents in Osun in the month of August.

The Osun Sector Public Relations of the Corps, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, made this known in an the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Osogbo.

Ogungbemi said that the Command recorded 35 road traffic accidents involving 51 vehicles, leading to the loss of lives and property.

She said that 282 persons were involved in various degrees of accidents within the period under review, 110 injured.

“We only recorded 11 deaths in the month of August 209 road traffic who were and educated on safety,” she said.

According to her, the command embarked on 28 motor park rallies across the state and was able to sensitise road users on safety tips via radio and television programmes.

“We did 28 radio and five television to further strengthen our awareness campaign strategies,” she said.

Ogungbemi advised road users to be safety conscious when using the roads.

She said that the command not hesitate to arrest traffic and punish them as stipulated by law. (NAN)

