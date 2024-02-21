Wednesday, February 21, 2024
11.94 billion litres of petrol imported in first half 2023 – NBS

Favour Lashem
Favour Lashem
National bureau of Statistics, NBS, releases report on cooking gas.
National bureau of Statistics, NBS.

The National Bureau of Statistics says 11.94 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol were imported in the first half of 2023.

The NBS stated this in its Petroleum Products Distribution Statistics for Half Year 2023 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said the figure of 11.94 billion litres of PMS reported in the first half of 2023 amounted to an increase of 3.29 per cent compared to the 11.56 billion litres recorded in the first half of 2022.

It noted that 2.83 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel were imported in the first half of 2023.

“This indicates an increase of 49.72 per cent compared to the 1.89 billion litres recorded in the first half of 2022.”

The report noted that PMS truck out stood at 11.48 billion litres in the first half of 2023, indicating a 5.83 per cent decrease when compared to 12.19 billion litres recorded in the first half of 2022.

It said 26.07 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were locally produced in the first half of 2023 compared to 22.33 million litres in the first half of 2022.

“The figure indicates a growth rate of 16.79 per cent over the period. ”

For diesel, the report said that 55.48 million litres were locally produced in the first half of 2023, indicating a 10.54 per cent increase compared to the 50.19 million litres recorded in the first half of 2022.

“This shows a growth rate of 10.54 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022,” report said. (NAN)

