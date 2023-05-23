10th Speaker: We have not adopted any candidate — Greater Majority 

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), Convener “Greater Majority” says the group has not adopted any candidate for the 10th speaker of the House of Representatives ahead of the June 13 inauguration.

Agbedi said this at a meeting of the greater majority caucus in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group is a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly.

He said the caucus had not adopted anybody for the office of the presiding officer, adding that such would only take place when the agreement was reached and it would be a collective decision.

“If we must get it right or do the right thing, we need to be guided and we need to interact with our colleagues from various states.

He further said that party and other critical stakeholders would be consulted in arriving at a decision that would be a win for the group.

“We are going to ensure that we talk to our governors, party leaders so that whatever we key into, it will be with the understanding that our stakeholders are with us.

“We will lead ourselves to arrive at a collective decision and in doing this, we have resolved to have state and zonal coordinators.”

He said the coordinators would ensure that the decision of stakeholders were collated and communicated to members.

He said the caucus would in addition, have a retreat at Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital, adding that all the opposition parties had been communicated about the retreat.

“We have visited the PDP Acting National chairman, the Labour Party presidential candidate and the NNPP and they have all agreed to speak to us.

According to him, in all interaction our leaders have told us that they have not giving mandate to our members-elect to identify with anyone but to network and collate what is going on

“And at the right time, decision will be reached and there will be an agreement as to which direction to go.

He said the caucus had been able to show that it was a strong minority group and would deepen democracy and stand up for the teaming Nigerians that were suffering.(NAN)