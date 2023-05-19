10th Speaker:  Jaji presents 6-point agenda

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), one of the aspirants in the race for the 10th House of Representatives Speakership has presented a six point agenda, if elected to lead the House From June 5.

Speaking at his declaration on Thursday night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

On his plan for the 10th House if elected, Jaji pledged to strengthen the legislative process of members

He said the issue of appropriation would top his priority, adding that it would be in line with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

He also said the issue of economy, which he said currently poses a lot of challenges, would be addressed, through legislation that would provide policies that impact significantly on the citizenry.

On the choice of consensus candidacy by the APC, he said, the 10th Assembly would not be a House to anoint someone to discharge responsibility, adding that members would resist an extension of the 9th assembly.

He said the battle to stop any anointed candidate was not borne out of personal interest, but the interest of Nigerians, stressing that the G-6 would pursue sanity among members, and that the interest of Nigeria would be prioritised.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, said the G-7 is in solidarity with Jaji, to strengthen the house and those who believed in democracy in the country as well as share the belief that power to choose, actually resides in the people.

“We need to speak in defence of democracy, we are not fighting, but for one person to own the institution, own Nigeria and push leadership to us without consultation, will be resisted.

“I want to believe that the Shenanigans done by my brother will not stand the test of time, this group will produce the speaker. We are going to work for democracy and we shall not succumb to any blackmail, ” he said.

Rep Yusuf Gagdi, while also speaking, said, the G-7 would soon begin consultations, “and when we start, we shall be unstable, we are determined to ensure that one of us becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Reps.”

A member-elect, Dickson Takum, from Benue, who stood in for Rep. Aliyu Betara, an aspirant, said, ” chosing the leadership of the national assembly has nothing to do with the word “I, but We,”

This, he said was in line with the House rule, which emphasised that “members shall, and not I shall”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 30 members-elect were in attendance, to show support for the aspiration of Jaji. (NAN)