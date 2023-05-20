10th Senate: Zamfara Gov-elect, Lawal endorses Akpabio, Barau

By Chimezie Godfrey

The ambitions of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau, for the position of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President in the 10th Assembly, has continued to receive endorsements, with the latest being the endorsement by the Governor-elect of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

Addressing members of the Stability Group, a group rooting for the emergence of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State as the next Senate President, Lawal said he was satisfied with the choices of Akpabio and Barau for the Senate Leadership because of their antecedents in public offices.

According to him,” the ambitions of Senators Akpabio and Barau is what I have bought into and I have no apologies about it. I am totally in support of their ambitions because of what I know about them. Zamfara as a state is in dare need of federal government assistance and presence and I put a request before you now that you assist us to come out of this problems.

“We all know that Zamfara State is worst hit with insecurity and the Senate has a whole lot to do to help us out of this quagmire. We would be counting on the support of the 10th Senate to achieve this. With the people here today, I am very confident that you will do that for us. Apart from Zamfara, Nigeria as a country, needs the Senate to get out of what we are going through now. You have a lot to do for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Earlier in his speech, Senator Akpabio thanked the governor-elect for receiving his team and congratulated him for his victory at the poll. He assured the governor-elect of the support of the 10th Senate in the areas of security, and poverty alleviation. “I thank you for this warm reception and for declaring your support for us with your Senators. The 10th Senate will work for Nigerians. That’s our promise before you today.”