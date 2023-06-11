10th Senate President: SW media stakeholders drum support for Izunaso

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

The South West Media Stakeholders on Saturday, expressed support for the aspirations of Sen. Osita Izunaso as the Senate President for the 10th the National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference in Ibadan, the group described his aspiration as the much-needed ‘Balm of Gilead’ to douse the general tension in the South East.

Izunazo, (APC – Imo West) is contesting the seat with Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Sen. Abdulazis Yari.

Speaking on behalf of the group Mr Kolawole Ilori, Co-founder of Tell Magazine, said that Izunaso possessed sterling qualities needed to preside over the affairs of the 10th Senate as President.

Ilori, Chief Executive Officer, Midas Media Hub International, said ”to us, the best man for the job of Senate President at this time is Sen Osita Izunazo.

“The leadership of the Senate has to be anchored by a Senator, who has a high pedigree with an unblemished record in terms of selfless service to fatherland, nationalism, patriotism and more importantly probity and accountability.

“Of all those jostling for the seat, Izunaso remains a shining example of competence, honesty, probity and character.”

According to him, in terms of cognate experience, Izunaso stands shoulder high over others, when his parliamentary experience and exposure, are put in perspective.

“Izunaso remains the most credible Sceptre of Unity and Symbol of Cohesion, on the national stage, if the current division and mistrust are anything to go by.

“Aside from the geo-political zone argument, Izunaso remains the most consistent and reliable party faithful over the years, the rare credential none of his opponents could boast of.

“He is the cleanest man for the job, who has a clean bill of probity from the anti-graft agencies, well educated, grounded in public service rules and well versed in National Assembly key procedures and politics that surround the political power play,” he said.

Among notable that present at the news conference are Mr Victor Oluwadamilare, Former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists Oyo State Council and Mrs Bose Oyewole, Former Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is fixed for Tuesday, June 13. (NAN)

