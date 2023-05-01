10th Senate Presidency: Group drums support for Sen. Baraau

By Aminu Garko

A group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Supporters Center from Kano State, has recommended Sen. Jibril Baraau (APC-Kano North) as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

The Coordinator of the group, Mr Aliyu Aliyu, drummed the suppory at a news conference in Kano on Monday.

He said that progressive people in North West massively supported the APC in previous elections hence the need for the party to consider the sacrifice made and reward the region with Senate President in the 10th Senate.

Aliyu said the group decided to support Sen. Baraau for the Senate presidency because he is the most qualified person to lead the NASS under the APC.

“We find Senator Jibril Baraau as one of the ranking senators from the North West and indeed Kano as the most qualified person to lead the Senate under our great party, the APC, due to the fact that he is competent, trustworthy and reliable,” he said.

The group argued that Sen. Barau’s widespread acceptance, pragmatic leadership skills have made him the best among all the aspirants for the next Senate president.

“Accordingly, his perfection to duty especially as Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation defined his competency.

“We appeal to Mr President-elect, Sen. Bola Timubu, not to neglect Kano State and North West considering their useful contribution to the political growth of the party in previous elections.

“We are soliciting the support of all and sundry to rally and support the candidature of Sen. Jibril Barau to emerge as the next President of the 10th Senate,” he said. (NAN)