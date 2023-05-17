10th Senate needs peace, unity to work for Nigerians – Akpabio

…He is the man for the job, says Ekiti Gov

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senate Presidency hopeful, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to the unity of the 10th Senate, which he described as a potent ingredient needed for the peace, progress and development of the country.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, Akpabio said, “despite our being the choice of the party leadership and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “we shall continue in our consultations with stakeholders and members of our party, particularly our brothers, who have also shown interest in occupying the office of the Senate President, inorder to have a peaceful and united Senate. “We shall continue to talk to them because we all need each other for the progress and unity of our country. “

Akpabio, who was accompanied to the meeting by Senators Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele and several Senators-elect, thanked the Ekiti State Governor for his continued support for their aspirations and promised to carry all members along in the running of the Senate.

In his response, Oyebanji called on all Senators-elect to key into the Akpabio\Barau ticket for the stability of the incoming administration, saying, ” We shall continue to stand by the choices of our party and the President-elect for the Senate Presidency and his deputy because we are committed partymen.

“We have the confidence that the duo have what it takes to make the success of the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration possible.

“We shall continue with the consultations of the relevant stakeholders in our party at our own level as governors. I commend Senator Akpabio and his team for the steps they have taken so far at reaching out to all their colleagues even across party lines. That is what leader does in situations like this.”