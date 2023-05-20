10th Senate Leadership: South-South Parliamentary Caucus endorses Senators Akpabio, Barau

By Chimezie Godfrey

The South South Parliamentary Caucus of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly has thrown its weight behind the aspirations of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jubrin Barau to emerge as the President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate respectively.

The Caucus also welcomed the zoning of the Senate President to the South-South Region which it noted enjoyed the position last in 1983 through Senator Dr. Joseph Wayas.

The Caucus made its position known in a release signed by the Chairman, Rt. Hon Francis Charles and Secretary, Rt. Hon. Chinyere Igwe and urged the Governors, Senators and well meaning Nigerians to accept Senator Akpabio’s aspiration as a welcome development that would foster unity, peace, equity, fairplay and justice that will engender national cohesion and development.

According to the Caucus, “Similarly we thank the National working Committee (NWC) of the APC for conceding the position to the South-South and the choice of Senator Akpabio (The Uncommon Transformer) as a mark of honour and recognition to the people of the Oil rich region of the South South Zone.

“Senator Akpabio’s tenure as Governor of Akwa ibom State, Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs changed development narratives and has properly equipped him with the capacity, character and capabilities to lead the National Assembly and ensure even development.

“It is our fervent prayers that God Almighty give him the fortitude to do right to all manner of persons as he discharges the duties of the office,” the Caucus said.

The aspirations of Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau have received wide endorsements across party lines following endorsements by opposition political parties.