10th Senate: Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, on Monday, made his first appointment, with the announcement of an online publisher, Mr Bola Olagbegi, as his Chief of Staff.

Ibrahim, who announced the appointment at his Igbotako country home, said that Olagbegi worked assiduously for his victory at the polls and, therefore, deserved the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator-elect, who just flew into the country from his short vacation abroad, had earlier attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

“Olagbegi has followed up on my trail long before I even showed up on the political scene to contest the senatorial election.

“He is a hard working new media entrepreneur who has used his platform, Ondo Events, to project the brand image of Ondo State at different times and has not looked back on the ‘Aseyori’ project since it was kick-started,” the senator-elect said.

Ibrahim, who is also the Founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako, congratulated Olagbegi, saying that he should see the appointment as a reward for his loyalty and unalloyed support to his project.

Olagbegi, while accepting the offer, thanked the senator-elect, who is also the Araba of Ikaleland, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He said that the appointment would offer him an opportunity of learning the art of philanthropy, political and social engineering and commitment to the social contract under his principal.

Olagbegi pledged the senator-elect his unwavering loyalty and support in order to succeed in his quest to deliver democracy dividends to the people of his senatorial district. (NAN)