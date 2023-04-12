10th Senate: Group recommends Sen. Musa for Senate Presidency

By Aminu Garko

A group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC), Voice of Progressive Youths from the North West zone, have recommended Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The Zonal Coordinator of the group, Mr Sulaiman Mashi, made the call at a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

Mashi said the group decided to support Sen. Musa for the Senate presidency because he is the most qualified person to lead the Senate under the APC.

“We find Senator Sani Musa CON as the most qualified person to lead the Senate under our great party, the APC, due to the fact that he is competent, trustworthy and reliable,” he said.

He advised the APC to reward loyalty and faith by zoning the position to the North Central region and support Sen. Musa as its preferred choice for the seat.

“An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the APC by handing the party, continuity in the Presidency and a comfortable majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned, because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented.

“Sen. Sani Musa is a successful politician and a businessman, he is well and vastly educated, a great administrator and a skilful human resource manager.

“As a ranking Senator, Sen. Sani Musa’s performance at the 9th Assembly is unquestionable and unquantifiable,” Mashi said. (NAN)