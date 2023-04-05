10th Senate: Forum urges support for Izunazo as Senate President

By Femi Ogunshola

The National Young Progressive Forum (NYPF) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of Sen Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo) to be elected as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Alhaji Sulaiman Talba, National Coordinator, NYPF made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday

He said the endorsement was sequel to the lawmaker’s unrelenting efforts and his unending contributions to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from inception.

He stated that Izunaso’s candidature would be generally accepted nationwide as it count down to the proclamation, swearing-in and inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

He said Izunazo was a founding member of the party and a leader who worked tirelessly at the formation of the APC, adding that he gave his best during the formative years of the party.

According to him, his incomparable leadership qualities and display of political party organisation acumen stand him out.

He said it behoved on the group to inform Nigerians that Izunazo’s candidature would be the best gift for all the progressive family for the 10th assembly.

He said his legislative experience stood him out as a former member of the House of Representatives in the 6th Assembly between 2003-2007 couple with his unbeatable performances.

He said his record of achievements as a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2007-2011 in the 7th National Assembly of the Nigerian people was commendable.

According to him, the 10th assembly and the nation will need a man of impeachable character like Izunaso who has no criminal or corrupt record against him while in public offices.

“Sen. Izunaso is a Nationalist, selfless leader, and a detribalised citizen as well as pan Nigerian who possessed all the attributes needed to function effectively in the office as the Senate President

He said it should be further ”micro zoned” to Imo because the state is currently under the control of the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to allocate leadership positions in the national assembly across the geo-political zones.

After the ljust concluded elections, the party has the majority of the soon-to-be sworn-in senators.

Izunaso, a former national organising secretary of the APC, was first elected into the senate in 2007

He was also elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 and again in 1999. (NAN)