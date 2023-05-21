10th National Assembly Speaker: Greater Majority, G7 blocs to present consensus candidate

By Femi Ogunshola

The G7 aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives and “Greater Majority”, blocs have resolved to present a consensus candidate for Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the G7 aspirants met with the “Greater Majority” in Abuja on Saturday at Transcorp Hilton.

The G7 reiterated their commitment to work with the minority caucus in a bid to present a common front for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

NAN reports that the G7 are made up of Rep. Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep. Aliyu Betara, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman, House Committee on Navy.

Others include: Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Miriam Onuhoa (APC-Imo) and Rep Ado Doguwa.

Speaking at the meeting, Soli commended the caucus and assured it of their unalloyed support.

Responding on behalf of the Greater Majority, Rep. Fred Agbedi, commended the G7 for considering the bloc as worthy partners in the 10the House of Representatives.

He promised that members of Greater Majority would work with all members-elect of the minority group to ensure that the 10th House had a Speaker that represents all interest.

Meanwhile Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa had earlier backed out of G7 group and endorsed the preferred candidate of the rulling APC, Rep Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna)

Abbas was alongside Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) were endorsed as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively on May 8, by the National Working Committee of the APC. (NAN)