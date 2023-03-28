10th National Assembly: IPAC drums support for Makinde

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the South West has drummed support for Abiola Makinde, to become the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Wale Adebayo, Zonal Chairman of IPAC in the South West, issued in Akure on Tuesday.

Adebayo said that Makinde was the most qualified among other contenders for the position.

“Makinde is morally upright, he has a pan-Nigerian outlook and he is fully prepared for the task ahead,” Adebayo said.

He added that the South West, especially those in Ondo/ Ekiti axis should be compensated for their efforts towards the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

“Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Oyo States have benefited immensely from Nigeria with juicy appointments from the Federal Government.

“It is time to compensate those in Ondo and Ekiti States with the deputy speaker of the 10th National Assembly and Abiola Makinde fits the bill.

“He has touched the lives of his constituents with life-changing programmes and has practised politics of development in his constituency immensely with his numerous empowerment and infrastructure contributions.’’

According to him, Makinde is one of the few lawmakers who have always identified with people at home.

He added that Makinde’s programmes, christened `Wealth in Motion’, had remained the only panacea against poverty in the federal constituency.

The IPAC chairman, who congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the Feb. 25 poll, said the president-elect, being a man of progressive ideas would put Nigeria on the path of progress.

He stated that Tinubu would sustain the legacy of the Buhari-led government in the transportation, agriculture and also uphold reforms in the power and education sectors for the good of Nigerians.

NAN reports that Makinde will represent the Ondo East/ Ondo West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. (NAN)

