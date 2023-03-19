10th NASS will consolidate on infrastructural development – Sen. Ashiru

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara South) says the 10th National Assembly will consolidate on the provision of infrastructure, build peoples’ capacity and help their earning process to make life more bearable.

Ahiru said this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections in Offa.

The senator, who won his re-election, said that government concentrated on the improvement of infrastructure in the last four years and mostly building some from the scratch.

“In the outgoing dispensation, we generally concentrated on improvement of infrastructure, and mostly building some from the scratch.

“Even if we have the next 20 years, we would never be able to bring infrastructure to the level that is pleasing to all. We are therefore grateful for the opportunity and chance given us to better what we have done before.

“So, in the next four years, we are going to double our efforts working on the infrastructure. This infrastructure will not be only limited to roads, lights or water.

“It would include health infrastructure, education infrastructure and it would include modern infrastructure that will help in the trends of communications.

“We will also try to build peoples’ capacity, help their earning process and make life more bearable to the people,” he said.

Ashiru also assured that the vigorous efforts would be made at converting the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, to a University, and the creation of University of History and Archaeology at Esie, in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

“You remember there are two epochal Bills sponsored for the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and the creation of University of History and Archeology in Esie, which were yet to scale through. We need to bring that forth, and make them operational,” said the legislator.

Ashiru said his four years experience in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly has thought him a lot lessons.

“My first four years in the National Assembly has been a good learning curve. I have learnt a lot.

“I learnt so much about the complexity of Nigerian society, so much about the complexity of my state, so much about the needs of the people, so much about the configuration of government structures and others.”

On the numerous complaints that trailed the electoral process, Ashiru said that development is not a destination, but a process, adding that the process has improved tremendously.

“Development is not a destination. It is a continuous process, which gives room for improvement.

“But you would agree with me that elections today were not like what we used to have before now.

”There is no snatching of ballot boxes, no vote buying, and we have lesser presence of security as we do have before now. Everything is now about performance of candidates, and nothing more,” he declared. (NAN)