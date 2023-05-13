10th NASS: Wadada’ll make a difference in Senate — Stakeholders

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Some political stakeholders in Nasarawa West Senatorial District have expressed optimism that Senator-elect Ahmed Wadada would make a difference in the upcoming 10th Senate.

They expressed their views at an interactive session between Wadada and his Campaign Council under the leadership of Prof. Silas Gyar, Chairman of the Advisory Council and the Director-General, Alhaji Bello Ramalan, held on Friday in Keffi.

In his remark, the former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani said even before the inauguration of the 10th Senate, Wadada has demonstrated capacity to provide quality representation for his constituents.

Tijjani described Wadada as a unifying factor in the politics of Western Zone, adding that his election was very unique in the political history of the senatorial district.

He said: “The people of Nasarawa West Senatorial District, irrespective of tribal and religious differences and political affiliations voted for Wadada because of the confidence reposed on him.

“It is only during the election of Wadada that religious leaders including Pastors preached in the Churches and told their followers to vote for him.

“There was no question of tribe or religion throughout the period of the election that brought Wadada to the Senate and I believe that he will make a difference at the Senate.”

Earlier, Mr Adabson Tanimu, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasarawa State, said: ”The people of the district voted for Wadada because of his competency not his political party.”

Tanimu, therefore, enjoined the Senator-elect to embrace people of the senatorial district irrespective of their political inclinations.

Also, Alhaji Bello Ramalan, former two-term member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, said the people of the zone were pleased with what Wadada has started doing at the national level.

He said: “We are excited with the recent engagements of Wadada with the serving and Senators-elect. It has reaffirmed our hope and belief in his commitment to give us effective representation at the Senate.”

Similarly, Alhaji Danladi Madaki, a former lawmaker and Commissioner of Environment, Nasarawa State, described Wadada as a man of great political sagacity who was always concerned with the progress of his people.

On her part, Hajiya Rabi Taro, a grassroots mobiliser, urged Wadada to work assiduously towards addressing the high rate of unemployment in the area.

Responding, Wadada said: ”I am a Senator for all the people of the district irrespective of political differences.”

The Senator-elect harped on the need for sustainable peace, unity and mutual respect among the people of the district.

Wadada said that the meeting was convened to update his campaign council and the people of the district on unfolding developments regarding the 10th National Assembly.

He promised to work diligently to ensure that his constituency, state and the North Central got what was due to them from the Senate and the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by all the critical stakeholders, youths and women leaders from all the five Local Government Areas that made up the senatorial district. (NAN)