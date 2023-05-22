10th NASS: Respect party decision, APC party chieftain urges

By Ahmed Kaigama

Alhaji Sabo Mohammed, a Chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, has appealed to party faithful vying for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) to put their personal interest aside for national and party unity.

Mohammed made the call in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi, while reacting to developments over the NASS lead3rship.

He urged other contestants to support the choices of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and the national leadership of the party on Senators Godswill Apkabio and Jibril Barau as President and Deputy President of the Senate, respectively.

He also appealed to the NASS members-elect to support Reps Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, for the unity and progress of the country and the APC.

The APC chieftain described Tola choices as a “ticket that is termed national stability, equity and inclusive parliament”.

He urged other aspirants, including Ahmed Wase, Betara, Muktar Soji, for speakership to step down for Tajudeen and Kalu.

“They should prioritise national interest, they should prioritise party interest and above all sacrifice their personal ambition for national inclusiveness,” he said.

“If you look at Tajudeen, his credentials in parliament speaks volume. He is eminently qualified to occupy the position of Speaker more than any other politician in the history of Nigeria.

“In the eight Assembly he sponsored 48 motions and Bills, the highest by an individual parliamentarian.

“In the 9th Assembly, Tajudeen presented over 70 Bills and motions out of which 20 have seen the light of Presidential assent,” he said.

“This is unprecedented. That is why his colleagues call him the first ranking legislator and he has been in the NASS since 2011.

“Combine his private life working experience and education to PhD level and a team player I think Tajudeen will go a long way in raising the bar in the National Assembly.

“That is why there is a wisdom in his selection by the President-elect camp and the governors forum because he is well qualified to be the speaker of the House of Representatives.

“For Benjamin Kalu, he is a household name in the NASS. He is eloquent, erudite and a team player,” according to him.

The APC stalwart said even the opposition are supporting the Tajudeen/Kalu ticket.

He therefore commended the decision of Rep. Ado Doguwa for withdrawing from the race and supporting Tajudeen’s nomination.

He appreciated the leadership of the party, Tinubu and the Progressive Governors Forum for deciding to zone certain principal offices to respective zones.

Mohammed also described Sen. Jibrin Barau as a well-polished politician with pedigree.

“Jibrin, otherwise called Malia, is a well-polished grassroots politician who exerts followership in Kano and the North West politics. Their own is a close deal,” he stated. (NAN)