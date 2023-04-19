10th NASS: Rep Betara takes consultation to S/Arabia, meets members-elect

Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno), one of the aspirants for the 10th House of Representatives Speaker, has met some new and old members-elect currently on Umrah (lesser Hajj) to solicit their support ahead of June inauguration.

Betara in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday assured all members-elect across party lines of his resolve to carry everybody along, if elected.

He expressed satisfaction with the expanded consultation with various leaders and members of State caucuses during the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Betara, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, said the meeting was attended by returning and newly elected National Assembly members from Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

According to him, he used the opportunity of the Umrah to meet and consult members-elect to advance his campaign at his apartment in the holy city of Makkah on Monday evening.

Betara said some of the members-elect who attended the meeting pledged unflinching support for his candidacy, while applauding his leadership quality and support provided over the years to his contemporaries.

He said the consensus at the meeting was that he remained the most popular aspirant in the Speakership race, given his generous disposition and responsiveness to members’ welfare.

He said there was a resolved that both the returning and newly elected members would support his ambition. (NAN)