10th NASS: NGF congratulates Akpabio, Abass, others

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abass on their emergence as President of the Senate and Speaker House of Representatives, respectively.

The Chairman of the forum and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara expressed their felicitation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq also congratulated Sen. Jibrin Barau and Benjamin Kalu on their emergence as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

“The popular choices of the new Senate President and the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as their deputies underscored the confidence that their colleagues reposed in them and their abilities to work in harmony with the other arms of government for the development of our country.

“We look forward to working with the new leadership on different issues of national interest.

“We wish them God’s guidance and protection as they lead their colleagues in the 10th National Assembly to champion a vibrant legislative agenda that complements the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other subnational governments across Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

