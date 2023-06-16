10th NASS must promote bills for Nigeria’s resurgence into global prominence — Osifo

By Oluwatope Lawanson

A former APC presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has charged the 10th National Assembly to promote laws for Nigeria’s resurgence into global prominence.

Osifo said this in a statement to congratulate Sen. Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the Senate, on Friday in Lagos.

He also urged the legislators to sponsor and promote bills that would address the suffering of the masses as Nigerians eagerly await people-oriented legislations that would allay their fears.

Describing Akpabio’s sojourn in politics as one being characterised by uncommon positives, Osifo wished the 10th Senate unrivaled legislative success.

He said: “You did well as governor of Akwa Ibom State. You equally have shown sparks of brilliance in your handling of senatorial and national assignments.

“I optimistically state that you will do well in your new position as President of the Nigerian Senate.

“I believe the 10th Senate will be the bastion of Nigeria’s greater resurgence into global and inter-global prominence by strong support for the President’s grand nationalistic revival and renewed hope agenda.”

He also congratulated all senators and members of the House of Representatives on their inauguration.

Osifo specifically congratulated all members of the National Assembly from Edo including Sen. Adams Oshiomhole and Sen. Monday Okpebholo, Rep Dennis Idahosa, Rep Billy Osawaru, Rep Peter Akpatason, Rep Julius Ihonvbere, Rep Dekeri Anamero, and Rep Odianosen Okojie among others.

He added: “The work of legislative engineering needs men with tested ability. It is a fact that these men will do well in sponsoring and promoting bills that will change the nation.

“I wish every member of the 10th National Assembly a productive and successful execution of assigned national duties to their constituents and the Nigerian nation.” (NAN)

