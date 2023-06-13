10th NASS: Lagos Speaker congratulates Akpabio, Abbas 

By Adekunle Williams

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and Rep. Tajudeen Abbas on their emergence as President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively.

In his congratulatory message to the new National Assembly leaders in Lagos on Tuesday, Obasa urged them to see the offices entrusted on them as sacred.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio (APC-Akwa-Ibom) contested against the former governor of Zamfara Sen. Abdulazeez Yari.

Dr Sani Tambuwal, Clerk of the assembly, declared Akpabio winner, having scored 63 votes, leaving his rival with 46 votes.

At the house of representatives, Abbas (APC-Kaduna) was elected in an “openly declare” ballot system.

Abbas defeated his fellow contenders – Ahmed Wase and Sani Jaji, who polled three votes each.

Obasa said their emergence as leaders of the 10th national assembly came at a crucial time in the nation’s history when the country celebrated her 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

“I congratulate Akpabio, Abbas, and their deputies, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th national assembly.

“To have been selected by such overwhelming majorities by their peers is a wonderful honour and a clear demonstration of the implicit confidence reposed in them as leaders and legislators.

“The offices these leaders have been entrusted with are sacred and must not be toyed with.

“Their emergence as leaders of the 10th national assembly comes at a crucial time in our nation’s history. As we celebrate 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

“It comes on our national democracy day of June 12, we look backwards to recognise the sacrifices and valour of our heroes past. We also look forward with hope for the future of our nation and our democracy.

“Their election in a free, fair and transparent manner is therefore a further demonstration of the fact that our democracy is functioning well.

“It also reaffirms party supremacy because these officers are also the choice of our governing All Progressives Congress and the party’s caucus in the national assembly,” he said.

Obasa, therefore, urged the national assembly leaders, to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the parliament but also our promising democracy.

He said their task now was to support President Bola Tinubu to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the next level. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

