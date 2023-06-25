10th NASS: Kaduna lawmaker assures constituents of quality representation

By Amen Gajira

Rep David Gurara (PDP-Kaduna) has assured his constituents of quality representation and provision of dividends of democracy.

Gurara made the pledge in Kachia at a grand reception organised in his honour by the Kachia Joint Peace and Reconciliation Forum (KJPRF) and Kagarko Peace Ambassadors.

According to him, he is going to be a lawmaker with a difference, having being elected into the lower chamber on his third attempt.

He said priority would be given to the security and well being of members of his constituency, adding that he was out to give them a new lease of life.

He thanked his constituents for the confidence reposed in him by electing him to represent them and vowed not to let them down.

“I am humbled by my people’s mandate and I will reciprocate by committing myself to robust legislative engagements that would bring development to our area.

“I want to appeal to you to be patient with me, as every thing I do will be in accordance with your hopes and expectations.

“The welfare and security of the people are of great concern to me and I won’t joke with it,” he added.

In his remarks, the KJPRF chairman, Sunday Gwan, described the lawmaker as a man who always had the interest of his people at heart.

Gwan urged him to bring his experience as a two-term lawmaker in the State House of Assembly to bear in carrying out his legislative functions in the green chambers.

Also, Chaiŕman of the ceremony, Sen. Sunday Katung, represented by Abubakar Gaya, appealed to Gurara to organise programmes that will empower youths and women in the area and make them self reliant.

The senator also implored the lawmaker to sponsor bills and motions that will have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents.

On his part, the state PDP chairman, Dr Hassan Hyet, congratulated the lawmaker on his inauguration and wished him success in office.

Hyet enjoined members of Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency to give their representative the needed support to work and bring about development in the area.

He maintained that without the cooperation and understanding of the constituents, the legislator might not be able to achieve much. (NAN)

