10th NASS: Group tasks APC lawmakers-elect on loyalty, obedience to party

By Diana Omueza

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen’s Forum and Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has tasked 10th National Assembly lawmakers elected on the party’s platform to be loyal and obedient to its leadership.



This is contained in a statement jointly signed on Friday in Abuja by Mr Elijah Ettah, the Chairman of the forum and seven others representing the party’s six zones and the FCT.



“The 36 states chairmen and the FCT chairperson of the Presidential Support Committee, which is the umbrella body for the coordination and mobilization of Support Groups for the Presidency, met on Wednesday May 17.



“Taking into consideration the disobedience of some national assembly members-elects to the zoning arrangements released by the leadership of our great party, the APC.



“Under the released arrangements, the National Working Committee (NWC) which is the highest decision making organ of the party zoned the position of Senate President to the South South, with Senator Godswill Akpabio, as preferred Candidate.



“And Deputy Senate President zoned to the North West with Senator Barau Jubrin favoured to occupy the seat; In a similar vain, the position of the Speaker was zoned to the North West with Hon. Abass Tajudeen favorite to occupy the seat.



“And Deputy Speaker zoned to South East, with Mr Ben Kalu as the preferred candidate.”



“We insists on the supremacy of the decision of the NWC and advises members who are elected on the platform of APC to demonstrate their loyalty to the party and the platform that brought them into the national assembly”.(NAN)