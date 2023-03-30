10th NASS: Group canvases support for Adelegbe as Deputy Speaker

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Yoruba Reform has backed the bid of the lawmaker representing Ose/Owo Federal Constituency, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, to emerge as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the next 10th National Assembly.

Adelegbe is the Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House.

The President of the group, Mr Olusola Adeniyi, in a statement on Thursday in Akure, stated that the group is drumming support for Adelegbe because he is a man imbued with the intellect and capacity.

Adeniyi added that Timehin had leadership qualities and vast experience in governance and private sector.

According to the group, Timehin is capable of designing a workable roadmap that will complement Tinubu’s blueprint to deliver the promised renewed hope to Nigeria.

The group said that the lawmaker was a leader who always stood for the people, irrespective of ethnic and religious considerations.

“Adelegbe’s performance in his constituency of Ose/Owo is breathtaking and awe-inspiring in quality.

“He has done so much for them by giving them succour and providing empowerment and employment opportunities for them.

“The good people of his constituents overwhelmingly re-elected him because of his giant strides,” Adeniyi stated.

The group’s president urged the leadership of the House of Representatives to support a proven performer of repute in his constituency as the Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly. (NAN)