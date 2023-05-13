10th NASS: Forum advises members-elect to respect choice on leadership

By Aminu Garko

The National Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria has advised members-elect of the National Assembly (NASS) to respect the position of the President-elect and the party leadership on the choice of Godswill Akpabio/Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy, respectively.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Kano, the National President of the forum, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, called on the elected representatives to respect and obey the decision of the party for a formidable 10th NASS.

“We are aware of the fact everything that is happening at both National Chambers was merely political, but we should be mindful of the fact that those who will emerge as leaders need understanding and cooperation of the executive arm to meet the desired political developments we all been clamouring for.

“I strongly advise our elected representatives to respect the choice of the the President-elect and the leadership of the party for the build up of the 10th National Assembly,” he urged.

He said that the decisions of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and the APC leadership on Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Barau Jibrin to lead the 10th NASS was done not for the mere of it but with reasons, as such senators should uphold the decision.

AbdulAziz noted that Nigeria has passed through huge multiple problems that required the forthcoming leaders to have common understanding on how to confront its challenges.

According to him, such meaningful political resolution will only be possible through mutual understanding between the executive and the legislative arms.

“To us, for the President-elect to quickly point at a direction of who he want to be the President of the Senate tells a lot about his preparations in the governance of Nigeria; is not for nothing, he must have seen good qualities in those he pointed at.”

The president of the elders forum however explained that their position has nothing to do with taking side or been political, emphasising that “our position, just like our name, is a patriotic one aimed at dousing tension and doing what is right”.

He also urged Tinubu to do his possible best in freeing the country from the shackles of poverty, insecurity and lack of direction.

“Nigerians have suffered too much, they need urgent means that will make them smile and believes that they have made a right choice in Bola Tinubu and other elected leaders.

“Therefore, this should be the yardstick upon how the government will focus its attention,” he said. (NAN)