10th NASS: CYMS drums support for Kalu as Deputy speaker

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has described the Member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State as the the right man to serve as the Deputy Speaker.

The Director General, CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwaka said it was neccessary to drum support for Kalu as members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly jostle for the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

He described his nomination and endorsement by the party as a welcome development and thanked the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, for their endorsement.

He emphasised that with Kalu as the Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly, Nigerians would enjoy transparent legislative process.

“There will also be swift intervention to national issues and a good synergy between the Executive arm of government and the Senate,” he said.

Nwaka urged other lawmakers from the Southern part to support Kalu’s nomination for equity and fairness.

He added that Imo had produced a Deputy Speaker under the PDP regime and an Abia lawmaker would not be a bad idea if allowed to serve as a Deputy Speaker for the 10th National Assembly.

Nwaka, who served as an APC Member of Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, appealed to Members-elect across party lines to collectively support and ensure that Kalu emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

He said that that Kalu would assist the Federal Government, especially the Tinubu and Shettima-led administration to stabilise the national assembly.

“He will also help tackle the restiveness, unrest and tension in the South East which requires political solution,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CYMS is a Federal government group, set up to drive youth inclusion in governance, empowerment opportunities and active participation in every decision making process that concerns the young people of the country.

CYMS is a monitoring, mobilisation and sensitisation platform of young people, and also assists the Federal government in areas of sensitisation, promotion of its policies and programmes. (NAN)