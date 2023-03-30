10th NASS: Coalition canvasses support for South-South Senate President

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

National Coalition for Progressive Change (NCPC) has called for the zoning of the position of the Senate President to the South-South when the 10th National Assembly (NASS) is inaugurated.

The coalition specifically canvassed support for Chief Godswill Akpabio, to be the Senate President.

This is contained in a statement signed by Sunday Michael, National Chairman and National Secretary of the coalition, Mr Felix Umeh.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, NCPC noted that the South-South remained one of the zones that had never produced the Senate President since 1999.

“Therefore, for equity, justice and fair play, which APC stands for, there is need to zone the Senate President of the 10th NASS, to South-South, ’’it said.

The group, however, noted that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom should be considered for the job when zoned to South South.

Akpabio deserved to be given the President of the Red Chamber because of his immense contributions to the rebuilding of the party in the zone and for ensuring stability in the nation’s polity.

According to the statement, “People have been jostling to be this and that. But who leads the next National Assembly has become the issue at the front burner of our national politics.

“We state here without equivocation that Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, is the man fit to head the legislative arm of government as the new dispensation is about to set in.

“Akpabio is not only experienced in art of governance and politicking at all levels, but he is a man that cuts widespread acceptability across all the six geo-political zones.

“As a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, he performed creditably, transformed the state through various development projects, empowered the youth and made the state the destination point within South-South zone.

“Besides, Government House politics, Akpabio galvanised all fronts in the state to fight for what belongs to the people locally and nationally.

“Akpabio, as Minority Leader at the Senate (PDP), placed the country interest first above party interest.

“This was why he stood on the side of national politics by ensuring that the leadership of the Senate, under President Bukola Saraki, towed the right part by checkmating some of excesses of even those who were elected under the APC.

“We need Akpabio as Senate President because he is a stabiliser, a trailblazer and somebody who can work with the President-elect and unify the three arms of government for the common development of our country.

“So, he who the cap fits let him wear it. Let the South-South and Akpabio be given a chance to lead the 10th Senate.

Therefore, for equity, justice and fair play, we endorse him for the Senate President.”(NAN)