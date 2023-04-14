10th NASS: Betara, best man for Reps Speakership – Group

By Peter Amine

A group, Nigeria Legislative Watch, has backed Rep. Muktar Betara(ANPP-f Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency) for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The Executive Director, Nigeria Legislative Watch, Mr Mathew Dafom stated this on Friday in Jos during a peaceful march to canvass support for Betara.

Dafom urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

He said hat the high ranking Borno lawmaker, left no one in doubt of his capacity, capability and credentials to lead the green chamber of the National Assembly aright.

The executive director said that the peaceful solidarity march was the group’s quest for credible leadership of the House of Representatives in order to possitively impact the lives of Nigerians.

“Betara has shown unequal leadership capacity and by all standards, in his 16 years in the House of Representatives, he has shown the capacity to carry all members devoid of their parties, tribes and religions along.

“He is not a sectional or regional leader, he is leader that represents the interests of all Nigerians and is ready to meet the yearnings and aspirations of an ordinary Nigerians

“It is on this note, the Nigerian Legislative Watch, haven’t gone into diligent scrutiny of all the aspirants we have resolved to mobilize for Mukhtar Aliyu Betara,” he stated.

He called on other well-meaning groups and individuals to extend their support to the candidature of Betera for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly.

Dafom reemphasized that Betera has a rich pedigree; he is a progressive, and a firm believer in a strong and united Nigeria.

“The task ahead of us requires that we get it right with the choice of leaders. Hon Muktar Ahmed Betara is the man for the job.”(NAN)