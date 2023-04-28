10th NASS: APC yet to zone leadership positions – Party Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied making zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

The APC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka stressed that the zoning arrangements in circulation in sections of social media did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels,” the Party stated.