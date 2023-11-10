10th House: Nigerians’ll appreciate Tinubu for recommending Speaker Abbas – Deputy Spokesman, Agbese

Deputy Spokesperson, House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said Nigerians would have cause to return to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and appreciate him for recommending Dr. Tajudeen Abbas for the position of Speaker of the House.

Recall that President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had in April, 2023, adopted Dr. Abbas for the number 4 position, saying he was the candidate of the party.

The party also rallied support for Dr. Abbas and caused other strong contenders to step down for him, preparatory to the inuaguration of the 10th Assembly.

Addressing newsmen in his office on Friday, Hon. Agbese said, the President and the party did not make mistakes in concluding on Speaker Abbas.

He said,”recommending His Excellency, RT. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas to be Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, is one of the greatest steps taken in the right direction by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and our great party, the APC.

“I wonder what any other candidate could have done better than what the Speaker is currently doing. His leadership qualities are of high values and his legislative prowess is legendary and second to none.

“If you get a copy of the legislative agenda for the 10th Assembly and peep into the quality policies and programmes formulated therein, you would appreciate why the 10th House started on a good footing.

“The Speaker is committed to open NASS, where all and sundry would be abreast with the workings and happenings of the House in what we call citizens engagements. He is committed to providing quality trainings for Lawmakers, bureaucrats and even you covering the House as Journalists would be retrained on how well to report the Parliament.

“When we first came in, alot of thoughts were going on the mind of the people as to how the 10th House would run, given the fact that majority of the Lawmakers are freshers. But you can now attest to it that everybody speedily acclimatized and you can hardly find anyone making mistakes on the floor while debating on motions or Bills. They follow the rules steadily.

“Just this week, the standing rules of the House was successfully amended and it is also a good plus to the leadership of RT. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and RT. Hon Benjamin Kalu. We couldn’t have had it better under any leadership. Even the usual rancorous relationships that always characterise the executive-legilative existence has been abolished, as both the Lawmakers and Executive respect each others boundaries and are now working together for the betterment of Nigerians.

“With what I’m seeing on ground and what to come in the coming months, Nigerians would definitely be grateful to President Tinubu for the gift of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas”.

