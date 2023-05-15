10th Assembly: Zaria residents observe special prayers for Speaker hopeful

By Mustapha Yauri

Hundreds of residents of Zaria city in Kaduna State, have offered a special prayers seeking divine intervention on the aspiration of Rep. Abbas Tajuddeen to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tajuddeen (APC-Zaria) is the party’s annointed candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The prayers were held at the Zaria Central Mosque on Monday, which was officiated by the Deputy Chief Imam of Zazzau (Na’ibin Liman Zazzau), Alhaji Sani Lamido, among other prominent Islamic clerics.

The Convener of the programme, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu, explained that the essence of the prayers was to commit the ambition of their representative to God, considering the relevance of the position to the constituency and the nation at large.

“The prayer session was to sincerely seek for God’s intervention so that other members jostling for the position with Tajuddeen would realise the wisdom behind his nomination by the party and support him,’’ he said.

Shehu commended the APC leadership for zoning the National Assembly leadership positions, stressing that the zoning makes a lot of meaning and sacrifice.

He explained that the people of North West were behind the APC leadership at all levels.

He appealed to the national Assembly members-elect to vote for Tajuddeen as the speaker for prosperity and development of the nation.

“Our member-elect, Hon. Abbas Tajuddeen, you are not alone; we are solely behind you. We would not relent on these prayers until you get there,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has adopted and announced the zoning formula for leadership of the 10th Assembly.

NAN also reports that APC has recently proposed Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom North) as Senate President, and Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North) as Deputy Senate President; as well as Tajudeen and Ben Kalu (APC-Abia) as the speaker and deputy speaker. (NAN)