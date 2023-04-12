10th Assembly: Youth group promotes Kwara lawmaker for Speaker

By Olayinka Owolewa

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Coalition of Kwara State Progressive Youths, have endorsed Rep. Abdulraheem Olawuyi, as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Olawuyi represents Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olawuyi, also known as Ajuloopin, is one of the federal legislators who had declared their intentions to run for the office of Speakership in the House of Representatives.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, members of the group led by Mr Aina Babatunde, described Olawuyi as the best choice for the position, “especially at a time like this when our democracy needs a total overhauling to address present reality in an all-encompassing way”.

The group noted that Nigeria is presently characterised by insecurity, unemployment, religious and ethnic rivalries, economic instability and youth unrest.

They said that the country need a Speaker who understands the legislative practices to tackle these challenges and which must be in tandem with what is needed for thorough legislation and national advancement.

“May I say with emphasis, vast Nigerian electorate have done well by electing All Progressives Congress (APC) at various levels this has been done on the basis of good faith.

“We want to assure teeming Nigerian people that the impact of this administration shall be felt onward as the masses betterment remain a core part of the progressive mandate.

“Therefore, the next leadership of National Assembly is very important towards actualising the mantra of “Renewed Hope” as coined in the blueprint of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a youthful coalition, we have beamed our searchlight to see who is the best person to lead the Federal House of Representatives 10th National Assembly, and today we have spotted a rare gem and a proponent of good governance in person of Rep. Abdulraheem Olawuyi, representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency.

“He is a dignified personality who understands the yearnngs and aspiration of common man, a grassroot politician with clear understanding of what governance entails in all it forms and ramifications, and this we have seen him done passionately over the years.

“The overwhelming support he enjoys at the grassroots is traceable to his humility and love for all regardless of tribe and religious affiliation. He is a man loved by all and sundry.

“His official declaration of interest held on April 4, was a humbling event as leaders and critical stakeholders from his federal constituency and other parts of the country graced the event, renowned opposition leaders from his constituency attended the mind-blowing event; this is unprecedented in history,” the group said.

The youths also posited that his achievements as a Federal House of Representatives member are convincing enough to justify his candidature as the best.

“His special interventions such as Agricultural support, IT training and empowerment, health outreaches, youth empowerment, scholarship programme, facilitating township roads, etc.

“Without mincing words, it is certain that Rep. Abdulraheem Olawuyi will be a bridge between the young and the old and also oversea the promulgation of bills and acts to deepen our democracy and also birth the desired changes for the betterment of downtrodden,” they stressed.

They also acknowledged that Olawuyi’s wealth of experience as a businessman cum politician are qualities that distinguishes him and as well place him ahead of other contenders.

“Conclusively, we call on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, all Federal House of Representatives members, both returning and newly elected.

“Opinion moulders and the good people of Nigeria to support the candidature of Rep Abdulraheem Olawuyi as the next Speaker of Federal House of Representatives”.

The group explained that Olawuyi’s emergence would be the beginning of a new dawn in the utmost interest of all and sundry in Nigeria.

They explained that the maiden press conference was in tandem with what was needed at this critical moment in the utmost interest of our national life and advancement of nascent democracy as the country approach a new transition year.

“This gathering is the convergence of like-minds who are ready to make history by toeing the just path at a time like this.

“Martin Luther King said ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter’,” they declared. (NAN)