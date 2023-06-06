10th Assembly Speaker: Betara not step down from race – Salihu

By Deji Abdulwahab

A confidant says Hon. Muktar Betara who is vying for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives has not stepped down from the race in spite of the moves against his ambition.

Hon. Malik Salihu, who is the confidant of Betara, said this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Betara had declared his intention to contest for the 10th Assembly Speakership.

Salihu alleged that Vice President Kashim Shettima had mobilised some traditional leaders to influence Betara to step down.

He said that the Vice President confided in some persons that he would never allow Betara to become Speaker because he would undermine his influence and leadership in Borno State and North East.

“Some people say Betara has gone this far because the Vice President has been supporting him, if not he would have stepped down.

“l am telling you that the day before yesterday – that is two days ago – the Chief of Biu and one Chief of Askiria Uba in Southern Borno and Betara’s elder brother were summoned by the Vice President to impress it upon Betara to step down.

“Hon. Betara is resolute on his ambition and cannot be dissuaded. He is not driven on personal interest but on the interest of his colleagues who believe in his ability to lead to 10th House of Representatives,” Salihu said.

Others in the race are: Hon. Idris Wase, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Hon. Sani Jaji, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi and Hon. Miriam Onuoha.