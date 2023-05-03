10th Assembly: Reps-elect of minority parties eye speaker, deputy’s seats

By EricJames Ochigbo

Members-elect of opposition parties in the House of Representatives have resolved to contest and win the seats of the Speaker and that of the deputy, n the 10th assembly.

The reps-elect made their position known in a communique issued after a meeting in Abuja.

The document was signed by the Convener, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday.

The caucus referred to itself as the ‘Greater Majority’ as its membership was more than 180 elected members, representing more than 50 per cent of the entire house.

“We will remain one indivisible coalition during the 10th National Assembly, with the interest of the country as our driving force.

“We have resolved to contest the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

“We have resolved to set up an eleven-man Committee to scout for credible and acceptable candidates that will vie for those offices and seek the unification of Nigerians along ethno-religious lines

“The ‘Greater Majority’ of the 10th National Assembly will be continually guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the collective interest of Nigerians being the major concern,” the caucus said.

They urged Nigerians not to lose hope due to the country’s current unpleasant situation, including the disunity plaguing the nation.

The reps-elect said that the incoming National Assembly would tackle the problems as a matter of priority.

The ‘Greater Majority’ pledged to continue to unify the coalition of opposition parties so that it could be an effective check on the ruling party in order to safeguard the country. (NAN)