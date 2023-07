By Naomi Sharang

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau) as Senate Minority Leader.

Akpabio made the announcement after a closed-door session which lasted about 10 minutes.

He also announced Sen. Oyewumi Olalere (PDP-Osun) as Deputy Minority Leader; Sen. Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia), Minority Whip, and Sen. Rufai Hanga (NNPP-Kano), as Deputy Minority Whip. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp