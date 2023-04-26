10th Assembly: Former lawmakers caution against zoning

By Femi Ogunshola

A group of former National Assembly members, have cautioned against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the Executive arm of Government.

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Golu Timothy, who is also a former Chief Whip of the Plateau House of Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ex-legislators called on the leadership of various political parties, President and Governors-elect not to interfere with the election of Principal Officers of the national assembly.

They stated that the executive offices are different from legislative positions, hence must exist on their respective merits whether the occupants come from the same zone.

The group said that such would not add value to democratic principles neither would it promotes separation of powers, checks and balances.

The lawmakers however underscored the need to allow members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural course of leadership brings better harmony and understanding, mutual respect and less politicisation.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer, should not be an issue because they had different roles and responsibilities to perform.

The lawmakers said they would be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

According to them, the practice where the executive seeks to impose legislative leadership across the nation has caused more harm for the legislature than good.

They said this had often caused instability and most times, inefficiency of the leadership where it survives.

The lawmakers said such practices should no longer be encouraged in the 21st century and especially in Nigeria, where the election of legislators have been unprecedentedly multi-party based. (NAN)