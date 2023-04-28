10th Assembly: Coalition advocates South-East senate presidency for fairness, equity in Nigeria

By Sarafina Christopher

The Coalition of

Civil Society Organization for Peace and Unity of Nigeria (CCSOPUN) have advocated for a Senate President from the South-East to promote fairness, equity, Justice and balance for peace and unity of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was made on Thursday during a meeting on “10th National Assembly Leadership” issues and prospects in Abuja.

According to Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, Chairman of the Coalition, the South East -geo-political zones are being treated unfairly and unjustly in the political equation of our country.

“From 1999 till date, the South East has been denied Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the South West has done Presidency from 1999-2007, North-West 2007 to 2011, South-South from 2011 to 2015, North-West again 2015 to 2023.

“For the Vice President, North East has done from 1999 to 2007, North-West from 2011 to 2015, South –South has 2007 to 2011 and North-East 2011 to 2015 and again South-South 2015 to 2023.

“Now 2023 should have been the turn of the South-East to produce the President of Nigeria but the ongoing events now showed that South-West again has the President and North-East for Vice President.

“The question is, where is the South-East in all this political equation? Where is fairness? Where is equity? Where is brotherhood? Where is justice? Where is one Nation?

“To this end, we sincerely plead with all National Leaders, Political Fathers and elites, the Leadership of APC, PDP, LP, APGA, SDP, YPP and all elected Senators to for once stand for truth, justice, equity and cohesion.

“To support the candidates for South-East to emerge as Senate President that will in a long way heal our divisions, agitations, and discourage any act of National insubordination.”Breakforth said.

He also added that the South-East Presidency will help discourage continuous agitations like IPOB, and others in the South-East.

“We have reputable senators from the South-East such as Senator Osita Izunaso and others that have the capacity to Chairman the National Assembly and bring the balancing and dividend of democracy as Nigerians are clamoring especially from the South-East.

“This coalition will resist and protest against any attempt by APC to zone the Senate Presidency to any other zone other than South-East.

“Further support for disunity, inequality and unfairness is not acceptable as it will continue to worsen National disunity,” he said.

In his remarks, Alh. Salisu Abdullahi, Pan African Youth, noted that the most important thing for all Nigerians was the unity of this nation.

“The beginning of the crisis in Sudan started because of injustice so we believe that in order for Nigeria to avoid that crisis, there must be Justice for the Southeast,” he said.

Comrade Bello Osaretin, DG, Progressive Leaders Association of Nigeria PLAN-Nigeria commended the Collation for putting up this initiative on the importance of equity.

“It is very important that everyone is put forth in order to have a balanced and more peaceful country,” Osaretin said.(NAN)