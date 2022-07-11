109 coordinators of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu 2023 Congratulate Kashim Shettima 

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 109 coordinators of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for President 2023 have congratulated Senator Tinubu for picking Senator Kashim Shettimah as his running mate for the 2023 Presidential Elections under the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement co-signed by the Organizations’ Chairman Hon(Chief) Emmanuel Beĺlo and the Secretary, Hon. Samaila Muazu Hassan.

The Coordinators stressed that Senator Kashim Shettimah is a well tested administrator, politician and highly accepted by all Nigerians.

They therefore expressed their full support, solidarity and success of Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettimah in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections.

They stated,”On behalf of the 109 coordinators of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for President 2023. We wish to congratulate our Principal Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu ( Jagaba of Borgu) for picking Senator Kashim Shettimah as his Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2023 Presidential Elections under the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

“Senator Kashim Shettimah’s choice becomes paramount in the build up to Asiwaju’s victory in the 2023 elections, due, to his (Kashim’s) Competence, Tolerance, sense of accommodation and Political sagacity of all and sundry irrespective of creed and religion. Senator Kashim Shettimah is a well tested Administrator, Politician par excellence and highly accepted by all Nigerians.

“It is our prayers and hope that Senator Kashim Shettimah will continue to exhibit his high morals and competence in the discharge of his New role as Vice Presidential Candidate and eventually as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The 109 Coordinators of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wish to express our full support, Solidarity and commitment to the general movement, ideals and success of the All Progressives’ Congress candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettimah in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections.”

They added,”We wish to State unequivocally that for the last one year or so Senator Kashim Shettimah and Hon James Faleke have provided us with competent and sound leadership which led to our victory and success of our Principal in the just concluded Presidential primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

