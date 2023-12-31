10,697 medical laboratory scientists left Nigeria-Registrar 

Dr Tosan Erhabor, Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), said that so far a total of 10,697 medical laboratory scientists had left the country.

Erhabor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a policy is being put together by the Federal Ministry of Health to adress the problem.

“The total number of medical laboratory scientists that have migrated is 10,697,” he said.

He said that the policy, when launched, would regulate migration of Nigerian health workers.

Erhabor said that the government has reviewed the hazard allowance of health professionals to boost their productivity.

“Government is considering reviewing the minimum wage and certain peculiar allowance of health professionals.

“Safe and conducive work environment can be a panacea to reducing the pace of brain drain amongst medical laboratories,” he said.

According to him, more than 4,504 medical laboratory scientists left the country in 2023.

Erhabor attributed the migration by medical scientists from the country to different reasons.

“Some are leaving as a result of poor remuneration and uncertainties in the career progression in Teaching Hospitals.

“Others are leaving in order to study abroad, acquire new skills and enhance their professional status.

“Good numbers are also leaving because of the security situation in the country, poor infrastructure and lack of modern equipment to work with.

“Above all the rising cost of living that is making it practically impossible for an average medical laboratory scientist to provide basic care and quality education for their children,” he said.

According to him, the scientists preferred destinations are United Kingdom, U. S.nited and Canada.(NAN)

By Franca Ofili

