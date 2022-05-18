104 all-male APC aspirants jostle for 30 Jigawa Assembly seats

At least 104 All Progressives Congress (APC) members are jostling for the party’s tickets to contest for the 30 seats in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

“We’ve so far sold 104 forms for the 30 House of Assembly seats, chairman of the party in Jigawa, Alhaji Aminu Sani, told newsmen on Wednesday in Dutse.

“I cannot tell you the number of governorship, and National Assembly aspirants in Jigawa since they bought their forms at the national headquarters,’’ he said.

Sani noted, however, that no single female aspirant showed interest in the state’s House of Assembly seats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 104 aspirants for the House of Assembly seats consist of sitting members and those eyeing the seats for the first time.

APC Women Leader in the state, Hajiya Dayyaba Shuaibu, told NAN that three women had earlier indicated their interest to contest the elections.

“Three women contacted me that they wanted to contest for seats in the Assembly.

“Unfortunately, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj and they could not to buy the forms.

“After I returned, they told me that they did not know that the forms were being sold until the exercise had been brought to a close,’’ Shuaibu said.

Asked whether the women were prevented or intimidated from buying the forms, she said: “nobody stopped or prevented them from doing so.’’

She said the women were even directed to contact their ward chairmen and state chairman of the party over their ambitions.

“Unfortunately again, the state chairman was also in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, but they were able to meet with the deputy, who assured them they were entitled to buy forms to contest the elections.

“Since I was in Saudi Arabia, they couldn’t buy the forms since I was the one guiding and encouraging them.

“We are targeting the 2027 elections to ensure that women participate,’’ Shuaibu said.

The women leader told NAN also that two women from Kazaure Local Government Area of the state bought forms to contest the National Assembly seats.

She did not give the names of the National Assembly female aspirants, but assured that they had been screened for the primary election. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

