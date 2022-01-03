102 year-old tasks FG on free transportation for senior citizens

A centenarian, High Chief Josephine Ezeanyaeche has called on the Federal Government to develop a framework to facilitate free transportation for senior citizens and boost peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.



Ezeanyaeche, an activist made the call when she visited the Amazing Grace Foundation Old Peoples Home on Monday in Kado, Abuja.



Ezeanyaeche also known as Ezinne Gburugburu of Akukwa Ngo, Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra described her visit to the Home as unique and remarkable.



The 102 year-old is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Voice of the Senior Citizens of Nigeria.



She said, “I am calling on the Federal Government, especially the legislatures to provide policy framework and laws that will empower senior citizens to have free transportation to their destinations.



“There is also the need for good road networks across the country, especially in the Southeast Geopolitical Zone because information has it that travellers to the southeast spent between six and eight hours between Asaba and Onitsha Bridge during the 2021 Christmas period.



“The authorities should look into tie issues of multiple check points in the Southeast region with the view of reducing them. The check points have been used to exploit the elderly.



“The Federal Government should also carryout activities that will boost peaceful coexistence among the different ethic groups that make up the country,” Ezeanyaeche said.



According to her, in times of crisis, it is the elderly that suffer the most due to their inability to run away from dangers and as a result, many of them are killed.



“I pray that war should not break out due to the condition of the elderly in Nigeria. We must live in peace with one another.



“During Christmas, Muslims should celebrate with Christians and Christians should also celebrate with Muslims during Sallah festivals as it is done in other parts of the world,” Ezeanyaeche said.



Also, Princess Caro Nwosu, President of Voice of the Senior Citizens of Nigeria advocated for effective care of senior citizens in the country.



According to her, seniors citizens of today have laid the foundation and built the country and as such, the young generation should complement their efforts.



She said society should change their mentality of maltreatment of senior citizens in the name of witchcraft, adding that if the elderly were killers, they would have killed their own children at a tender age.





“It does not make sense to beat, naked and kill an elderly person on suspicion of witchcraft or the inability of some family members to progress in life.



“Some elderly would retire and to get their retirement benefits has become a struggle. Government should come up with policies on old people like it is done in UK and U.S.



“Let us also use the wisdom, ideas and skills of senior citizens to better our society and economic development. They can help government in different spheres of human and national development,” Nwosu said.





Responding, the Secretary of the foundation, Sister Caroline Abel appreciated Ezeanyaeche and her team, adding that the home was trying its best to take care of the elderly.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high points of the visit was a prayer session coordinate by the 102 year-old Ezeanyaeche and presentation of cash gift to the foundation. (NAN)

