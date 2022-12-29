10,000 new police recruits to be deployed for 2023 elections – IGP

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ten thousand police constables that passed out on Thursday will be deployed to provide security during the 2023 general elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this at the Passing-Out-Parade of the 2022 batch of police constables in Ilorin.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

” This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical and intellectual training activities.

“It signifies the transition of the recruits mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” IGP stated.

Baba, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Ashafa Adekunle, said in the attainment of community policing goals, the recruits would all be posted back to their various local government areas.

He said the return to their various LGAs would further entrench the policing strategy of the Federal Government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview.

The state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, enjoined the new policemen to maintain high level of discipline and shun corruption.

He later presented awards to outstanding graduands.

(NAN)