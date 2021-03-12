1,000 indigent patients benefit from IUTH free medical services in Edo

Not fewer than 1,000 indigent patients benefited from the ongoing free medical treatment at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH), .

The Chief Medical Director the hospital, Prof. Godwin Bazuaye, told newsmen on Friday that over 40 surgeries had been performed by a medical experts.

He said that many patients from within and outside the state had continued to besiege the hospital to benefit from the gesture.

The chief medical director identified hernia, appendices and cataracts as top on the list cases treated.

He said that the exercise, which started on Monday, would end on Saturday.

“Nurses and doctors attended to patients with various kinds of ailments, ranging from general out-patients cases, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, gynaecology and surgery.

“The IUTH free medical exercise is sponsored Esama of and Honorary Romanian Consul to Edo and Delta, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Igbinedion is the of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo, reputed to the first private university in the country. ()

