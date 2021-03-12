Not fewer than 1,000 indigent patients have benefited from the ongoing free medical treatment at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH), Benin.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Godwin Bazuaye, told newsmen on Friday that over 40 surgeries had been performed by a team of medical experts.

He said that many patients from within and outside the state had continued to besiege the hospital to benefit from the gesture.

The chief medical director identified hernia, appendices and cataracts as top on the list of cases treated.

He said that the exercise, which started on Monday, would end on Saturday.

“Nurses and doctors attended to patients with various kinds of ailments, ranging from general out-patients cases, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, gynaecology and surgery.

“The IUTH free medical exercise is sponsored by the Esama of Benin and Honorary Romanian Consul to Edo and Delta, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbinedion is the founder of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo, reputed to the first private university in the country. (NAN)

