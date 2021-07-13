100 non-state actors, community leaders to mobilize for INEC CVR in Kogi

By Chimezie Godfrey

Stakeholders from Kogi Central in Kogi state have resolved to engage in massive mobilization of citizens to participate in the ongoing INEC Continous Voters Registration Exercise.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah representing the Kogi Central CSO Network revealed that not less than 100 civil society organisations, community leaders, and individuals have agreed to mobilize their communities, from local governments to ward levels in all the five local government councils from the zone.

Rising from a one-day expanded meeting of the Strategic Advocacy Group for Expansion of Polling Units in Kogi Central on Saturday July 10, the group in their resolution after the meeting, all volunteered to help mobilize to the grassroots, within the towns and villages to come out and participate in the ongoing INEC Continous Voters Registration Exercise.

Speaking further at the event, Mr. Attah informed the representatives about the need to be patriotic and take the registration exercise and subsequent voting as a civic responsibility.

He charged them to be more active in civic duties and avoid the mistakes of the past where the zone lost out in number due to apathy, adding that they will have themselves to blame if something goes wrong this time.

As a follow up to the awareness campaign, the Chairman appeared on a live Radio Talk, “Who’s Anebira” to further sensitize the people on the importance of coming out to register.

Participants drawn from Ajaokuta, Ogori, Adavi, Okehi and Okene local governments include the Secretary of the Group, Engr. Yusuf Momohjimoh Ondeku, Alh. Ibrahim Abdulrahim, Hajia Hadiza Usman among others.

